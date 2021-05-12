KKR Acquires 198,000 SF Skyline Commerce Center in Metro Dallas

MESQUITE, TEXAS — Global investment firm KKR has acquired Skyline Commerce Center, a 198,000-square-foot, newly built industrial property located in the eastern Dallas suburb of Mesquite. The seller, Conor Commercial, began construction on the two-building development in April 2020. Building 1 features 32-foot clear heights, 23 truck docks, 12 trailer parking stalls and 133 car parking spots. Building 2 offers 28-foot clear heights, 18 truck docks and 122 car parking spaces.