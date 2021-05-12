REBusinessOnline

KKR Acquires 198,000 SF Skyline Commerce Center in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Skyline-Commerce-Center-Mesquite

Skyline Commerce Center in Mesquite totals 198,000 square feet.

MESQUITE, TEXAS — Global investment firm KKR has acquired Skyline Commerce Center, a 198,000-square-foot, newly built industrial property located in the eastern Dallas suburb of Mesquite. The seller, Conor Commercial, began construction on the two-building development in April 2020. Building 1 features 32-foot clear heights, 23 truck docks, 12 trailer parking stalls and 133 car parking spots. Building 2 offers 28-foot clear heights, 18 truck docks and 122 car parking spaces.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews