KKR Acquires 600,000 SF Warehouse, Distribution Facility in Lehigh Valley

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

The industrial property at 30 Ludwig Court in Shoemakersville totals roughly 600,000 square feet.

SHOEMAKERSVILLE, PA. — Global investment firm KKR has acquired a 600,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility within Hamburg Commerce Park in the Lehigh Valley community of Shoemakersville. Built in 2020, the 38.6-acre property features 36-foot clear heights, 50 dock-high doors, 169 trailer stalls and an ESFR sprinkler system. John Plower, Pete Pittroff, Rob Kossar, Jeff Lockard and Ryan Cottone of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between The Keith Corp. and Kiel Group, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.