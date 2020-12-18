REBusinessOnline

KKR Acquires 600,000 SF Warehouse, Distribution Facility in Lehigh Valley

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

30-Ludwig-Court-Shoemakersville

The industrial property at 30 Ludwig Court in Shoemakersville totals roughly 600,000 square feet.

SHOEMAKERSVILLE, PA. — Global investment firm KKR has acquired a 600,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility within Hamburg Commerce Park in the Lehigh Valley community of Shoemakersville. Built in 2020, the 38.6-acre property features 36-foot clear heights, 50 dock-high doors, 169 trailer stalls and an ESFR sprinkler system. John Plower, Pete Pittroff, Rob Kossar, Jeff Lockard and Ryan Cottone of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between The Keith Corp. and Kiel Group, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

