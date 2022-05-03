REBusinessOnline

KKR Acquires 616,000 SF Industrial Park in Dallas from Trammell Crow

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

TCC-Altamoore-Dallas

TCC Altamoore in Dallas comprises three buildings, two of which are fully leased, totaling roughly 616,000 square feet.

DALLAS — Global investment firm KKR has acquired TCC Altamoore, an approximately 616,000-square-foot industrial park in Dallas, from Trammell Crow Co. for an undisclosed price. Built in 2021, TCC Altamoore consists of a 298,168-square-foot building and a 206,917-square-foot building that are fully leased to undisclosed, publicly traded companies. The third building spans 110,960 square feet and is currently being marketed for lease. Randy Baird, Jonathan Bryan, Ryan Thornton and Eliza Bachhuber of CBRE brokered the deal on behalf of Trammell Crow Co.

