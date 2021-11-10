KKR Acquires Two Industrial Buildings Totaling 1.1 MSF in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OHIO — KKR has acquired two industrial buildings within Rickenbacker Logistics Park in Columbus for an undisclosed price. Completed this year, the warehouses total 1.1 million square feet and feature a clear height of 36 feet. Both single-tenant buildings are fully leased. CBRE represented the seller, a joint venture between CT Realty and Walton Street Capital.