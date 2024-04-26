Friday, April 26, 2024
KKR Agrees to Acquire Student Housing Portfolio for $1.6B

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based private equity firm KKR has entered into an agreement to acquire a national portfolio of 19 student housing properties totaling more than 10,000 beds. The names and the locations were not disclosed, but the properties collectively serve 14 four-year public universities across 10 states. Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT) sold the portfolio to KKR after acquiring it in 2018 in a joint venture with South Carolina-based Greystar. University Partners, an affiliate of KKR, will manage the portfolio. TSB Capital Advisors and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as financial advisors to BREIT on the transaction, which is expected to close during the third quarter.

