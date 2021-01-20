KKR Buys 263,606 SF Distribution Facility in Goodyear, Arizona

Located at 17017 W. Indian School Road in Goodyear, Ariz., the newly constructed facility features 263,606 square feet of industrial distribution and warehouse space.

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — KKR has purchased a newly constructed 263,606-square-foot industrial distribution and warehouse property in Goodyear for $43.1 million. Principals of Minneapolis-based Provident Real Estate Ventures, along with Merit Partners and Sunbelt Holdings, sold the 263,606-square-foot facility.

Situated on more than 15 acres, the property features three points of ingress and egress, a fully air-conditioned warehouse, 36-foot clear heights, ample loading with 100 percent truck courts and dedicated truck lanes, an ESFR sprinkler system and automatic truck court gates.

One of the world’s leading manufacturers of large commercial vehicles fully occupies the property, which is located at 17017 W. Indian School Road.

Will Strong, Greer Oliver and Connor Nebeker-Hay of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group represented the seller in the deal.