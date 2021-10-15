KKR, Kairoi Residential Acquire 310-Unit Nove at Knox Apartments in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Nove at Knox in Dallas totals 310 units. The property was built in 2021.

DALLAS — A partnership between global investment firm KKR and San Antonio-based development and management firm Kairoi Residential has acquired Nove at Knox, a 310-unit apartment community in the Knox-Henderson area of Dallas. The sellers, California-based KBS and Tennessee-based Southern Land Co., completed the 19-story building earlier this year. Units are furnished with floor-to-ceiling windows, luxury finishes and individual washers and dryers. The amenity package features a pool, fitness center, business center, dog park and outdoor recreation spaces. Kairoi Residential will also manage the property.