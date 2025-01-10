Friday, January 10, 2025
The-Wimbledon-Manhattan
The Wimbledon is a 28p-story, 214-unit apartment building located at 200 E. 82nd St. in Manhattan.
KKR Provides $123M Loan for Refinancing of Wimbledon Apartments in Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Global pivate equity firm KKR has provided a $123 million loan for the refinancing of The Wimbledon, a 214-unit apartment complex located at 200 E. 82nd St. on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The pet-friendly, elevator-served property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and includes 8,590 square feet of commercial space. The amenity package comprises a fitness center, outdoor theater, children’s playroom, package lockers and outdoor dining space. Jordan Roeschlaub and Chris Kramer of Newmark arranged the loan on behalf of the sponsor, Rockpoint Group.

