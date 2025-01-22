KKR Provides $95M in Financing for Marriott Uptown Dallas Hotel

DALLAS — Global private equity firm KKR has provided $95 million in financing for the 255-room Marriott Uptown Dallas hotel. The financing consists of $87.5 million in initial loan proceeds used to replace the property’s outstanding debt, as well as two future-funded earnout facilities that provide potential access to $7.5 million in additional capital. Completed in early 2021, the 14-story hotel is located at 3033 Fairmount St. and features a rooftop pool, lounge, ground-floor restaurant and 13,000 square feet of meeting and event space. A partnership between NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT) and Alamo Manhattan owns the hotel.