KKR Purchases 197,000 SF Industrial Property in Vista, California from Westcore

Vista Commerce in Vista, Calif., features 197,000 square feet of industrial warehouse space.

VISTA, CALIF. — KKR has acquired Vista Commerce, an industrial warehouse facility in Vista, from Westcore for an undisclosed price. Situated on an all-concrete site, the 197,000-square-foot Vista Commerce features 14 dock-high doors, six grade-level doors, 27-foot clear heights and ample power. The property is fully leased to an undisclosed, publicly listed healthcare diagnostic testing company. CBRE represented Westcore in the deal. KKR acquired Vista Commerce through its KKR Real Estate Partners Americas II fund.

