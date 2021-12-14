KKR, Synergy Acquire Office Building in Boston’s Seaport District for $234.5M
BOSTON — A partnership between global investment firm KKR and Boston-based Synergy Investments has acquired Two Drydock, a 235,000-square-foot office building located in the state capital’s Seaport District, for $234.5 million. The 13-story building features 7,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space that was recently leased to Lord Hobo Brewing Co. and Render Coffee, as well as 150 above-ground parking spaces and a 10,000-square-foot outdoor plaza. Newmark represented the seller, international developer Skanska, which originally broke ground on the property in June 2018, in the transaction.
