KKR, Synergy Acquire Office Building in Boston’s Seaport District for $234.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

Two Drydock in Boston's Seaport District rises 13 stories and spans 235,000 square feet.

BOSTON — A partnership between global investment firm KKR and Boston-based Synergy Investments has acquired Two Drydock, a 235,000-square-foot office building located in the state capital’s Seaport District, for $234.5 million. The 13-story building features 7,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space that was recently leased to Lord Hobo Brewing Co. and Render Coffee, as well as 150 above-ground parking spaces and a 10,000-square-foot outdoor plaza. Newmark represented the seller, international developer Skanska, which originally broke ground on the property in June 2018, in the transaction.