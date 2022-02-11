Klabin Co. Negotiates $24M Sale of Industrial Property in Gardena, California
GARDENA, CALIF. — The Klabin Co./CORFAC International has brokered the sale of an industrial asset located at 301 E. Alondra Blvd. in Gardena. Illinois-based CenterPoint Properties purchased the property for $24 million.
Matt Stringfellow, Courtney Bell and Tyler Rollema of Klabin Co. represented the private seller in the transaction.
Situated on four acres, the 91,342-square-foot property features dock-high and grade-level loading, a large private yard and is ideal for future redevelopment as a logistics/last-mile facility.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.