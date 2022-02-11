REBusinessOnline

Klabin Co. Negotiates $24M Sale of Industrial Property in Gardena, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

301-E-Alondra-Blvd-Gardena-CA.jpg

Located at 301 E. Alondra Blvd. in Gardena, Calif., the property features 91,342 square feet of industrial space.

GARDENA, CALIF. — The Klabin Co./CORFAC International has brokered the sale of an industrial asset located at 301 E. Alondra Blvd. in Gardena. Illinois-based CenterPoint Properties purchased the property for $24 million.

Matt Stringfellow, Courtney Bell and Tyler Rollema of Klabin Co. represented the private seller in the transaction.

Situated on four acres, the 91,342-square-foot property features dock-high and grade-level loading, a large private yard and is ideal for future redevelopment as a logistics/last-mile facility.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  