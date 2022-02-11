Klabin Co. Negotiates $24M Sale of Industrial Property in Gardena, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Located at 301 E. Alondra Blvd. in Gardena, Calif., the property features 91,342 square feet of industrial space.

GARDENA, CALIF. — The Klabin Co./CORFAC International has brokered the sale of an industrial asset located at 301 E. Alondra Blvd. in Gardena. Illinois-based CenterPoint Properties purchased the property for $24 million.

Matt Stringfellow, Courtney Bell and Tyler Rollema of Klabin Co. represented the private seller in the transaction.

Situated on four acres, the 91,342-square-foot property features dock-high and grade-level loading, a large private yard and is ideal for future redevelopment as a logistics/last-mile facility.