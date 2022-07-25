Klein Enterprises, Evolv to Develop 74-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Waldorf, Maryland
WALDORF, MD. — Klein Enterprises and Evolv LLC, an affiliate of Fraser Forbes Real Estate Services, have acquired land in Waldorf to construct 74 build-to-rent (BTR) townhomes. The duo are acquiring lots in two phases via an assignment agreement with Dream Finder Homes, a homebuilder based in Jacksonville. Klein and Evolv plan to break ground in August on Phase I, with construction estimated to last 15 months and homes be delivered on a rolling monthly basis. The community will be situated in Waldorf’s Scotland Heights neighborhood, about 25 miles south of Washington, D.C.
