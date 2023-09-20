Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Klein Enterprises Purchases 140,000 SF Shopping Center in North Carolina’s Outer Banks Region

by John Nelson

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — Baltimore-based Klein Enterprises has purchased Southern Shores Marketplace, a 140,000-square-foot shopping center in North Carolina’s Outer Banks region. The grocery-anchored property is located at 5539 N. Croatan Highway in Southern Shores. Situated near the Wright Memorial Bridge, Southern Shores Marketplace is anchored by Food Lion and leased to tenants including Starbucks, Verizon Wireless, CVS, Jersey Mike’s, OBX Optical and Coastal Rehabilitation. 

The seller, Charlotte-based Aston Properties, recently redeveloped the shopping center and executed brand new leases with Marshalls, Rack Room Shoes and Five Below. An affiliate of Klein Enterprises purchased the property for an undisclosed price using acquisition financing from TD Bank. Berkeley Capital Advisors brokered the transaction. Southern Shores Marketplace represents Klein’s entry into North Carolina.

