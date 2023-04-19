Klein Enterprises Sells 170,000 SF Flex Office Park in Randallstown, Maryland

RANDALLSTOWN, MD. — Klein Enterprises has sold Deer Park Center, a 170,000-square-foot flex office park located at 9631-9637 Liberty Road in Randallstown. Fernau LeBlanc Investment Partners (FLB), a commercial real estate owner and operator based in Bethesda, Md., purchased the four-building campus for an undisclosed price. Bill Prutting, Jay Wellschlager and Craig Childs of JLL represented Klein Enterprises, which has owned the property since 2010, in the transaction. Situated about five miles from I-695 and I-795, Deer Park Center’s tenant roster includes Island Quizine, N’Ferno Performing Arts Center, Center for Social Change Inc. and Greater Baltimore Insurance Agency.