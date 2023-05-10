Klein Enterprises to Undertake 272-Unit Multifamily Redevelopment Project in Metuchen, New Jersey

METUCHEN, N.J. — Baltimore-based Klein Enterprises will undertake a redevelopment project in Metuchen, about 40 miles southwest of Manhattan, that will convert a former industrial site at 212 Durham Ave. into a 272-unit multifamily complex. The yet-to-be-named community will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, and 15 percent of the units will be reserved as affordable housing. Klein Enterprises recently completed remediation of the site and demolition of the existing structures and expects to deliver the project in fall 2025.