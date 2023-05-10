Wednesday, May 10, 2023
212-Durham-Ave.-Metuchen
The interior design of the new apartment community at 212-Durham Ave. will focus on a “Modern Artistry” concept in honor of the artists, literary figures and intellectuals who brought culture and the arts to Metuchen in the late 1800s.
Klein Enterprises to Undertake 272-Unit Multifamily Redevelopment Project in Metuchen, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

METUCHEN, N.J. — Baltimore-based Klein Enterprises will undertake a redevelopment project in Metuchen, about 40 miles southwest of Manhattan, that will convert a former industrial site at 212 Durham Ave. into a 272-unit multifamily complex. The yet-to-be-named community will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, and 15 percent of the units will be reserved as affordable housing. Klein Enterprises recently completed remediation of the site and demolition of the existing structures and expects to deliver the project in fall 2025.

