Klingbeil Capital Buys 137-Unit Avery at TownCentre Apartments in Brentwood, California for $49.5M

Avery at TownCentre in Brentwood, Calif., features 137 apartments, a pool, fitness center, playground and on-site laundry facility.

BRENTWOOD, CALIF. — Columbus, Ohio-based Klingbeil Capital Management has purchased Avery at TownCentre, a two-story apartment community in Brentwood. ConAm sold the asset for $49.5 million.

Jason Parr, Scott MacDonald, John Hansen, Michael Bissada and Sydney Ladrech of Cushman & Wakefield’s Multifamily Advisory Group in Northern California represented the seller in the deal.

Comprising 13 buildings, Avery at TownCentre features 137 apartments in a mix of 56 one-bedroom units, 68 two-bedroom units, 12 three-bedroom units and one studio unit. The apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style flooring and private patios/balconies. Some units also offer vaulted ceilings and washers/dryers. Community amenities include a pool, sundeck, fitness center, playground, on-site laundry facility and covered parking.