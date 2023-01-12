REBusinessOnline

KLNB Arranges $10.8M Sale of Shopping Center in Upper Marlboro, Maryland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Maryland, Retail, Southeast

Marlboro Square in Upper Marlboro, Md., was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including grocery anchor Weis, Advance Auto Parts and Dollar Tree.

UPPER MARLBORO, MD. — KLNB has arranged the $10.8 million sale of Marlboro Square, a 92,649-square-foot shopping center located at 5715 Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro, a suburb of Washington, D.C. Vito Lupo, Chris Burnham, Andy Stape and Jake Furnary of KLNB represented the seller, an entity doing business as Marlboro Investors LLC, in the transaction. Renaud Consulting represented the undisclosed buyer. Marlboro Square was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including grocery anchor Weis, Advance Auto Parts and Dollar Tree, as well as medical, fitness and food-and-beverage tenants.

