KLNB Arranges 50,000 SF of Office Leases at Forbes Center in Lanham, Maryland

LANHAM, MD. — KLNB has arranged more than 50,000 square feet of office leases at Forbes Center, a 17-building business park in Lanham, 13 miles northeast of Washington, D.C. The landlord, D.C.-based DSC Partners LLC, hired KLNB this summer to oversee leasing at Forbes Center.

The brokerage firm opened an onsite leasing office at the property to help facilitate the process. The KLNB landlord advisory team for Forbes Center includes Ken Fellows, Robert Pugh, Keiry Martinez and Aaron Carroll. The tenants were not disclosed.