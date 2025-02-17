KLNB Arranges $56.8M Sale of Multifamily Community in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. — KLNB Multifamily Capital Markets Group has arranged the $56.8 million sale of Barracks West Apartments & Townhomes, a 324-unit apartment community in Charlottesville. Rawles Wilcox and Jared Emery of KLNB represented the seller, Willow Creek Partners, in the transaction. The buyer, Northern Virginia-based West End Capital Group, plans to renovate the common area amenities and living spaces with new package lockers, grilling stations, a pet park and clubhouse.

Situated just three miles from Charlottesville’s downtown district, Barracks West features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom traditional and townhome-style residences spanning 459 to 1,176 square feet. Current amenities at the property include a swimming pool, picnic and park areas, fitness center and a playground.