Monday, February 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsMultifamilySoutheastVirginia

KLNB Arranges $56.8M Sale of Multifamily Community in Charlottesville, Virginia

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. — KLNB Multifamily Capital Markets Group has arranged the $56.8 million sale of Barracks West Apartments & Townhomes, a 324-unit apartment community in Charlottesville. Rawles Wilcox and Jared Emery of KLNB represented the seller, Willow Creek Partners, in the transaction. The buyer, Northern Virginia-based West End Capital Group, plans to renovate the common area amenities and living spaces with new package lockers, grilling stations, a pet park and clubhouse.

Situated just three miles from Charlottesville’s downtown district, Barracks West features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom traditional and townhome-style residences spanning 459 to 1,176 square feet. Current amenities at the property include a swimming pool, picnic and park areas, fitness center and a playground.

You may also like

Frampton Construction Breaks Ground on 54,000 SF MUSC...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.3M Sale of Mixed-Use...

MJW Investments Acquires Coventry Square Apartments in Upland,...

Ian Black Real Estate Signs Video Game Developer...

Pinnacle Brokers Sale of 1,378 SF Retail Building...

Laramar Group Acquires Apartment Complex in Suburban Chicago...

Coldwell Banker Commercial Arranges $11.5M Sale of Warehouse...

BWE Secures $6.3M for Renovation of 54-Unit Affordable...

Quantum Negotiates $4.2M Sale of Retail Center in...