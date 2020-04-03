REBusinessOnline

KLNB Arranges $7.4M Sale of Office Building Near Baltimore

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Maryland, Office, Southeast

Rivers Corporate Centre was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Peak-Ryzex Inc., Telligen and American Contracting.

COLUMBIA, MD. — KLNB has arranged the $7.4 million sale of Rivers Corporate Centre, a two-story, 42,860-square-foot office building in Columbia. The building was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Peak-Ryzex Inc., Telligen and American Contracting. Rivers Corporate Centre is situated at 10330 Old Columbia Road, 19 miles southwest of downtown Baltimore. Craig Morrell, Brad Berzins and Don Schline of KLNB represented the seller, KC Rivers Development LLC, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, an entity controlled by Reliable Real Estate Services.

