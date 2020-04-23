REBusinessOnline

KLNB Arranges $9.4M Sale of Medical Office Building Near Baltimore

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Maryland, Office, Southeast

North Ridge Professional Center was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to Ellicott City Ambulatory Surgery Center, Howard County Government, Seton Medical Group (a division of St. Agnes Healthcare) and Infectious Disease Associates.

ELLICOTT CITY, MD. — KLNB has arranged the $9.4 million sale of North Ridge Professional Center, a 38,894-square-foot medical office building in Ellicott City. The building was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to anchor Ellicott City Ambulatory Surgery Center, Howard County Government, Seton Medical Group (a division of St. Agnes Healthcare) and Infectious Disease Associates. The property is situated at 2850 N. Ridge Road, 15 miles west of downtown Baltimore. Don Schline, Craig Morrell and Brad Berzins of KLNB represented the seller, Foulger-Pratt, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
Apr
29
Webinar: How to Maintain Student Housing Leasing Velocity, Despite COVID-19
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business