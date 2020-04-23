KLNB Arranges $9.4M Sale of Medical Office Building Near Baltimore

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Maryland, Office, Southeast

ELLICOTT CITY, MD. — KLNB has arranged the $9.4 million sale of North Ridge Professional Center, a 38,894-square-foot medical office building in Ellicott City. The building was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to anchor Ellicott City Ambulatory Surgery Center, Howard County Government, Seton Medical Group (a division of St. Agnes Healthcare) and Infectious Disease Associates. The property is situated at 2850 N. Ridge Road, 15 miles west of downtown Baltimore. Don Schline, Craig Morrell and Brad Berzins of KLNB represented the seller, Foulger-Pratt, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.