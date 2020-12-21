KLNB Arranges Four Retail Leases at Can Company Mixed-Use Building in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — KLNB has brokered four retail leases totaling 9,000 square feet within The Can Company building in Baltimore’s Canton neighborhood. Ryan Wilner led the KLNB team that represented the landlord, a joint venture between MCB Real Estate, Angelo Gordon and JMC Holdings LLC, in all four transactions. The new tenants include HalfSmoke, Kisner’s Salon & Barber, uBreakiFix and AllCare Family Medicine and Urgent Care.

HalfSmoke is a Washington, D.C.-based restaurant that will occupy 4,000 square feet at The Can Company building. This will be the restaurant’s first location in Baltimore and third overall. Kisner’s will occupy 1,300 square feet, marking the second location for the 14-year-old company. This will also be the first location in Baltimore City for uBreakiFix, an electronics repair store. The chain, specializing in iPhone, Samsung, PC, Mac and other phones and tablets, has 10 stores in Maryland. Lastly, AllCare will occupy 2,275 square feet. This will be the medical office’s first site in Baltimore and sixth in Maryland.

The Can Company is a 205,865-square-foot mixed-use building situated at 2400 Boston St., two miles southeast of downtown Baltimore. MCB Real Estate completed renovations at the property in 2018. The asset, which was originally built in 1895, is home to more than 30 tenants, including The Original Pancake House, RegionAle, Verizon Wireless, Starbucks Coffee, Outback Steakhouse and Chipotle Mexican Grill.