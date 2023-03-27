Wednesday, March 29, 2023
KLNB Arranges Sale of 238-Unit Apartment Community in Metro D.C.

by John Nelson

GAITHERSBURG, MD. — KLNB’s new multifamily team has arranged the sale of Governor Square Apartments, a 238-unit community located in Gaithersburg, approximately 26 miles northwest of Washington, D.C. The property features units in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, ranging in size from 720 to 1,290 square feet. Rawles Wilcox, Jared Emery and Dutch Seitz, part of a group of 18 brokers who joined KLNB through the firm’s acquisition of Edge Commercial Real Estate, represented the buyer, Acento Real Estate Partners, in the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

