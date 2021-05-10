KLNB Arranges Sale of 89,625 SF Chesterbrook Shopping Center in McLean, Virginia

Located at 6244 Old Dominion Drive, Chesterbrook Shopping Center has been anchored by Safeway since 1965.

MCLEAN, VA. — KLNB has arranged the sale of Chesterbrook Shopping Center in McLean. Located at 6244 Old Dominion Drive, Chesterbrook Shopping Center has been anchored by Safeway since 1965. Additional tenants at the 89,625-square-foot shopping center include Walgreens, a Starbucks Coffee pad and Mylo’s Grill. The sales price was $32.1 million.

Vito Lupo, Andy Stape and Jake Furnary of KLNB’s investment sales team represented the seller, Chesterbrook One LLC, in the transaction. The team also worked with the buyer, Federal Realty Investment Trust, which was managing the center at the time of sale and has a long-standing relationship with the previous ownership.