KLNB Brokers $10.4M Sale of Edgewood Plaza Shopping Center in Metro Baltimore

EDGEWOOD, MD. — KLNB has brokered the $10.4 million sale of Edgewood Plaza, a 76,000-square-foot shopping center located at 2204-2250 Hanson Road in Edgewood, about 28 miles northeast of downtown Baltimore. Food Lion and Dollar General have anchored the center since 1999 and 2004, respectively. Edgewood Plaza was 96 percent leased at the time of sale. The seller, Sandmar Properties, recently resurfaced the center’s parking lot, replaced the roof and repainted the façade. Chris Burnham, Andy Stape, Vito Lupo and Jake Furnary of KLNB represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was an unnamed local investor.