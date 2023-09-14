Thursday, September 14, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Edgewood Plaza was 96 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Food Lion and Dollar General.
AcquisitionsMarylandRetailSoutheast

KLNB Brokers $10.4M Sale of Edgewood Plaza Shopping Center in Metro Baltimore

by John Nelson

EDGEWOOD, MD. — KLNB has brokered the $10.4 million sale of Edgewood Plaza, a 76,000-square-foot shopping center located at 2204-2250 Hanson Road in Edgewood, about 28 miles northeast of downtown Baltimore. Food Lion and Dollar General have anchored the center since 1999 and 2004, respectively. Edgewood Plaza was 96 percent leased at the time of sale. The seller, Sandmar Properties, recently resurfaced the center’s parking lot, replaced the roof and repainted the façade. Chris Burnham, Andy Stape, Vito Lupo and Jake Furnary of KLNB represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was an unnamed local investor.

You may also like

JLL Arranges Sale of 239,678 SF Ballston One...

Core Spaces Opens New 475-Bed Student Housing Community...

Capstone, Boaz Ventures to Break Ground on $60M...

Faropoint Purchases Three-Property Industrial Portfolio in Charlotte for...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 37,500 SF...

Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 120-Unit Multifamily Property in...

Mid-America Brokers Sale of Mattoon Marketplace Shopping Center...

GoodVets to Open 2,656 SF Location at Optima...

CBRE Arranges $15.5M Sale of Office Building in...