KLNB Brokers $16.7M Sale of Arbutus Shopping Center in Metro Baltimore

ARBUTUS, MD. — KLNB has brokered the $16.7 million sale of Arbutus Shopping Center in Arbutus, roughly 10 miles outside Baltimore. Weis Markets anchors the property, which totals 87,939 square feet and was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. Other tenants at the center include Walgreens, Advance Auto Parts, Dollar Tree and Truist Bank.

Meir Duke of Duke Arbutus acquired Arbutus Shopping Center from AmCap Inc., which acquired the property in 1981. Chris Burnham and Vito Lupo of KLNB represented the seller in the transaction, and MFI Realty represented the buyer.