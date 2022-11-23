KLNB Brokers $6.5M Sale of Church Square Shopping Center in Baltimore

Church Square Shopping Center in Baltimore was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including DTLR Villa, Hip Hop Fish & Chicken and a Chase Bank ATM.

BALTIMORE — KLNB has arranged the sale of Church Square Shopping Center, a 44,252-square-foot retail center located at 923 N. Caroline St. in Baltimore. Andy Stape, Chris Burnham, Vito Lupo and Jake Furnary of KLNB represented the seller, a partnership between entities doing business as Burley Church LLC and Pinefield South-Kodiak LLC, in the $6.5 million transaction. The buyer was not disclosed. Originally built in 1986, Church Square recently underwent renovations including roof work, parking lot repairs and façade updates. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including DTLR Villa, Hip Hop Fish & Chicken and a Chase Bank ATM.