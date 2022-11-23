REBusinessOnline

KLNB Brokers $6.5M Sale of Church Square Shopping Center in Baltimore

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Maryland, Retail, Southeast

Church Square Shopping Center in Baltimore was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including DTLR Villa, Hip Hop Fish & Chicken and a Chase Bank ATM.

BALTIMORE — KLNB has arranged the sale of Church Square Shopping Center, a 44,252-square-foot retail center located at 923 N. Caroline St. in Baltimore. Andy Stape, Chris Burnham, Vito Lupo and Jake Furnary of KLNB represented the seller, a partnership between entities doing business as Burley Church LLC and Pinefield South-Kodiak LLC, in the $6.5 million transaction. The buyer was not disclosed. Originally built in 1986, Church Square recently underwent renovations including roof work, parking lot repairs and façade updates. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including DTLR Villa, Hip Hop Fish & Chicken and a Chase Bank ATM.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Dec
8
Webinar: What Will 2023 Hold for Seniors Housing Investment & Acquisition Activity?
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  