The warehouse in Frederick, Md., was formerly home to Flying Dog Brewery. (Photo courtesy of KLNB)
KLNB Brokers $8.3M Sale of Industrial Facility in Frederick, Maryland

by John Nelson

FREDERICK, MD. — KLNB has brokered the $8.3 million sale of a 56,000-square-foot, high-bay warehouse in Frederick, about 40 miles northwest of Washington, D.C.

Hercules Custom Iron (HCI), a division of Hercules Fence, purchased the 5.6-acre site at 4607 Wedgewood Blvd., which was formerly home to Flying Dog Brewery. The new Frederick warehouse will triple the size of HCI’s operations and double its shop and office footprint. Marc Balamaci, Ken Fellows, Scott Mendelson and Robert Pugh of KLNB represented the buyer in the transaction.

HCI has also tapped KLNB to sell its existing 26,000-square-foot warehouse located at 36 W. Pennsylvania Ave. in nearby Walkersville, Md.

