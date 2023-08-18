Sunday, August 20, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsMarylandRetailSoutheast

KLNB Brokers Sale of Two Metro Baltimore Retail Centers Totaling 54,000 SF

by John Nelson

BALTIMORE AND ELDERSBURG, MD. — KLNB has brokered the sale of two retail properties in metro Baltimore totaling 54,000 square feet. Don Schline and Ryan Wilner of KLNB represented the seller, Creative Holdings LLC, in both transactions.

Located at 1848 Reisterstown Road in Baltimore, the first property totals 42,244 square feet. An undisclosed local investor acquired the property and plans to retenant the space with medical office, flex and retail tenants. Ryan Minnehan and Alex Shearer of KLNB will manage retail leasing at the site, and Colin McGonical of KLNB will lead the medical office leasing.

Situated at 1720 Liberty Road in Eldersburg, the second property comprises 12,022 square feet and was fully leased at the time of sale to three tenants.

You may also like

Farpoint Signs Trendco USA to 168,000 SF Industrial...

Housing Trust Group Delivers $33M Affordable Apartment Community...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 147-Unit Multifamily...

Tricera Capital Inks Office Leases Totaling 42,029 SF...

Milestone Group Acquires 228-Unit Archer Stone Canyon Apartments...

GREA Negotiates Sale of 63-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 10,825 SF...

JLL Brokers $7.7M Sale of Manhattan Apartment Building

Tutera Acquires 10 Senior Living Communities in Iowa,...