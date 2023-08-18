KLNB Brokers Sale of Two Metro Baltimore Retail Centers Totaling 54,000 SF

BALTIMORE AND ELDERSBURG, MD. — KLNB has brokered the sale of two retail properties in metro Baltimore totaling 54,000 square feet. Don Schline and Ryan Wilner of KLNB represented the seller, Creative Holdings LLC, in both transactions.

Located at 1848 Reisterstown Road in Baltimore, the first property totals 42,244 square feet. An undisclosed local investor acquired the property and plans to retenant the space with medical office, flex and retail tenants. Ryan Minnehan and Alex Shearer of KLNB will manage retail leasing at the site, and Colin McGonical of KLNB will lead the medical office leasing.

Situated at 1720 Liberty Road in Eldersburg, the second property comprises 12,022 square feet and was fully leased at the time of sale to three tenants.