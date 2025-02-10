Monday, February 10, 2025
The medical office building at 8500 Executive Park Ave. is situated in a medical office cluster in Fairfax, Va.
KLNB Negotiates $7.9M Sale of Medical Office Building in Fairfax, Virginia

by John Nelson

FAIRFAX, VA. — KLNB has negotiated the $7.9 million sale of a multi-tenant medical office building in Fairfax, 14 miles outside Washington, D.C. Joe Friedman and Josh Norwitz of KLNB represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties were not disclosed.

Totaling 54,085 square feet, the property was 40 percent leased at the time of sale by medical tenants including sports rehab, post-op rehab, dentistry and behavioral health groups. Located at 8500 Executive Park Ave., the property is situated in a medical office cluster near major healthcare facilities such as Children’s National Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.

