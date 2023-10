GAITHERSBURG, MD. — KLNB has negotiated the sale of two apartment communities in Gaithersburg totaling 194 units. The properties include Towne Crest and Chelsea Park. Acento Real Estate Partners purchased both communities from the undisclosed sellers. The sales prices were also not disclosed. Acento plans to make renovations to both properties and add amenities. Rawles Wilcox, Jared Emery and Dutch Seitz of KLNB represented the sellers in both transactions.