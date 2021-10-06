Klotz, KABR Plan $200M Redevelopment of Morocco Shrine Center in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Klotz Group of Cos. and KABR Group plan to redevelop Morocco Shrine Center, a former convention center in Jacksonville. The project, which is expected to cost more than $200 million, will be named The Village at Town Center.

The 100,000-square-foot main temple building will be redeveloped to include 1,025 units that will be a mix of market-rate apartments, student housing and hotel rooms. Additionally, the property will include the new development of shops, restaurants and offices totaling 115,000 square feet, as well as public green space.

Located at 3800 St. Johns Bluff Road S, the property is situated adjacent to the University of North Florida and St. Johns Town Center. Klotz and KABR Group are set to close on the property in early November, with construction of Phase I slated to begin in 2022. The construction timeline is predicted to take about five to seven years for completion.