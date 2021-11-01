Klotz, KABR to Build $85M Apartment Project in South Daytona, Florida

SOUTH DAYTONA, FLA. — The Klotz Group of Cos., a Jacksonville, Fla.-based private equity real estate investment platform, plans to develop the Halifax Riverfront Residences & Marina, an $85 million mixed-use multifamily and marina project in South Daytona.

Klotz, in partnership with KABR, purchased the site in September 2020 for $1.6 million and immediately began working with the City of South Daytona to review and approve the project. The partnership expects to break ground in late 2022, and construction is expected to take about 24 months.

Located at 2941 S. Ridgewood Ave., the Halifax Riverfront Residences & Marina will include 330 residential units, more than 15,000 square feet of commercial space and 145 boat slips. The project will have dockside restaurants and a tiki bar.