Klotz, Longleaf to Develop $250M Residential Project in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

by John Nelson

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Klotz Group of Cos. and Longleaf Real Estate plan to soon break ground on The Preserve, a $250 million residential development in the coastal city of North Myrtle Beach. The plans for the 110-acre project call for 370 luxury apartments, 207 build-to-rent homes, 227 paired villa lots and 10,000 square feet of commercial space.

Situated between the Intercoastal Waterway and the Carolina Bays Parkway, The Preserve will eventually be a part of a planned development district (PDD) that will feature more than 3,500 dwelling units and 1 million square feet of commercial space, including a 165,000-square-foot Amazon delivery facility.

The construction timeline was not disclosed, but Klotz and Longleaf plan to break ground on The Preserve this summer.

