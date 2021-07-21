KM Realty Investment Trust Buys 32,449 SF Shopping Center in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — KM Realty Investment Trust Inc., a Houston-based REIT, has acquired City Base Commons, a 32,449-square-foot shopping center that is located on a 7.5-acre site south of downtown San Antonio. Locally based firm GFR Development sold the asset for an undisclosed price. City Base Commons was 95 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Credit Human, Kung Fu Tea, Jimmy John’s, McAlister’s Deli, Raising Cane’s and Smoothie King.