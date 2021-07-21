REBusinessOnline

KM Realty Investment Trust Buys 32,449 SF Shopping Center in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — KM Realty Investment Trust Inc., a Houston-based REIT, has acquired City Base Commons, a 32,449-square-foot shopping center that is located on a 7.5-acre site south of downtown San Antonio. Locally based firm GFR Development sold the asset for an undisclosed price. City Base Commons was 95 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Credit Human, Kung Fu Tea, Jimmy John’s, McAlister’s Deli, Raising Cane’s and Smoothie King.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: Invigorating the Seniors Housing Workforce
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews