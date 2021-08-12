KM Realty Unveils Redevelopment Plans for 67,000 SF Shopping Center in Metro Houston

The redevelopment of Township Square in Missouri City is scheduled to begin later this year.

MISSOURI CITY, TEXAS — KM Realty Investment Trust Inc., a locally based private investment firm, has unveiled plans for the redevelopment of Township Square, a 67,000-square-foot shopping center located in the southwestern Houston suburb of Missouri City. Houston-based Identity Architects is designing the project, which will upgrade the façade and landscaping of the 1980s-era property. The redevelopment is scheduled to begin in late fall and, tentatively, to be complete in the first quarter of next year. Tenants, which include Old Hickory Inn BBQ, Codemark Financial and Sugar’s Cajun Cuisine & Bar, will remain open during construction.