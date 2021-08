K&M Tire Signs 201,600 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Arlington

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — K&M Tire, a family-owned regional distributor of tires, wheels and tubes, has signed a 201,600-square-foot industrial lease renewal at Arlington Tech Center. Matt Dornak, Ryan Boozer, Luke Davis and Lena Pierce with Stream Realty Partners represented the undisclosed landlord and the tenant in the lease negotiations.