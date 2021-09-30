REBusinessOnline

Kmart to Close Last Store in State of Michigan

Posted on by in Michigan, Midwest, Retail

MARSHALL, MICH. — Discount retailer Kmart is closing its final store in the state of Michigan, according to local media reports. The last remaining store is in Marshall, which is located just east of Battle Creek and about 45 miles south of Lansing. The store is expected to close in November. Kmart opened its first location in Garden City, Mich., in 1962. At its prime in the 1990s, Kmart operated more than 2,300 locations in the United States. The current parent company of Kmart, Transformco, also owns Sears, which recently unveiled plans to shutter its final store in the state of Illinois.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews