Kmart to Close Last Store in State of Michigan

Michigan, Midwest, Retail

MARSHALL, MICH. — Discount retailer Kmart is closing its final store in the state of Michigan, according to local media reports. The last remaining store is in Marshall, which is located just east of Battle Creek and about 45 miles south of Lansing. The store is expected to close in November. Kmart opened its first location in Garden City, Mich., in 1962. At its prime in the 1990s, Kmart operated more than 2,300 locations in the United States. The current parent company of Kmart, Transformco, also owns Sears, which recently unveiled plans to shutter its final store in the state of Illinois.