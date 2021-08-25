REBusinessOnline

Knapp Group Brokers $10.2M Sale of Seniors Housing Community in Central Maine

MAINE — The Knapp-Stahler Seniors Housing Group of Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of an unnamed continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in central Maine. The site of the 121,677-square-foot property spans an entire city block, totaling 3.6 acres. The occupancy rate has consistently been over 90 percent, according to the brokers. The sales price was $10.2 million, but details on the buyer and seller were not disclosed. The lead agent for this transaction was Jim Knapp.

