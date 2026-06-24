Knightbridge Capital, Argosy Real Estate Buy Two-Building Office Portfolio in Englewood, Colorado

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — Knightbridge Capital and Argosy Real Estate Partners have purchased Three Maroon and Maroon Five, a two-building office portfolio situated within Meridian International Business Center in Englewood. Mark IV Capital sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

The 174,850-square-foot portfolio was 88 percent occupied at closing, with a weighted average lease term of approximately 4.4 years. Aaron Johnson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal. Aimee Love, Zac Clark and Joe Petty of First Interstate Bank provided acquisition financing for the transaction. Cole Taylor handled property management for the asset.