Built in Nashville's Edgehill neighborhood in 2023, The Luna features 108 apartments and a swimming pool, along with other amenities.
Knighthead Funding Originates $22M Refinancing for Luna Apartments in Nashville

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Knighthead Funding has originated a $22 million loan for the refinancing of The Luna, a newly built apartment community located at 1009 8th Ave. S in Nashville’s Edgehill neighborhood, roughly two miles south of downtown. The two-year, fixed-rate loan will feature interest-only payments and be used to take out a maturing construction loan. The borrower is a joint venture led by developer CA South.

Built in 2023, The Luna features 108 apartments with monthly rental rates ranging from $1,650 to $4,300, according to Apartments.com. Floor plans include studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts ranging in size from 520 to 1,350 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, pet play area, pet washing station and a business center.

