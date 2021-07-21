REBusinessOnline

Knighthead Funding Provides $12.1M Refinancing for Two Marriott Hotels Near Memphis

Posted on by in Hospitality, Loans, Mississippi, Southeast

Sleepy Hollow

Located along Interstate 55, both properties are within 15 miles of Memphis International Airport, approximately 8.3 miles from Graceland and 15 miles from FedEx Forum.

SOUTHAVEN, MISS. — Knighthead Funding LLC has provided a $12.1 million first mortgage loan to refinance two adjacent Marriott-branded hotels in the Memphis submarket of Southaven. The undisclosed borrower will use proceeds from the three-year, non-recourse loan to take out a maturing CMBS loan. The properties include a 78-room Residence Inn by Marriott located at 7165 Sleepy Hollow Drive and an 85-room Courtyard by Marriott located at 7225 Sleepy Hollow Drive.

Located along Interstate 55, both properties are within 15 miles of Memphis International Airport, approximately 8.3 miles from Graceland and 15 miles from FedEx Forum. Both hotels have been updated, including renovations to guestrooms, lobbies and restaurants.

Knighthead Funding LLC is a national real estate finance company based in New York.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: Invigorating the Seniors Housing Workforce
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews