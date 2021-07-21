Knighthead Funding Provides $12.1M Refinancing for Two Marriott Hotels Near Memphis

SOUTHAVEN, MISS. — Knighthead Funding LLC has provided a $12.1 million first mortgage loan to refinance two adjacent Marriott-branded hotels in the Memphis submarket of Southaven. The undisclosed borrower will use proceeds from the three-year, non-recourse loan to take out a maturing CMBS loan. The properties include a 78-room Residence Inn by Marriott located at 7165 Sleepy Hollow Drive and an 85-room Courtyard by Marriott located at 7225 Sleepy Hollow Drive.

Located along Interstate 55, both properties are within 15 miles of Memphis International Airport, approximately 8.3 miles from Graceland and 15 miles from FedEx Forum. Both hotels have been updated, including renovations to guestrooms, lobbies and restaurants.

Knighthead Funding LLC is a national real estate finance company based in New York.