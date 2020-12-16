REBusinessOnline

Knighthead Funding Provides $27.3M Construction Loan for Multifamily Community in Metro Huntsville

MADISON, ALA. — Knighthead Funding LLC has provided a $27.3 million construction loan to Chase Creek Holdings for the development of The Views at Chase Creek in Madison . The non-recourse loan has a 24-month term. Upon completion, The Views at Chase Creek will offer 228 one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The borrower/developer expects to deliver the property, which will comprise 10 two-story buildings, in the second quarter of 2022. Unit interiors will feature stainless steel appliances, stone finishes, walk-in closets and a washer and dryer. The Views at Chase Creek will be situated at 248 Old Glory Road, 13 miles west of downtown Huntsville.

