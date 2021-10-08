Knighthead Funding Provides $33M Construction Loan for Mixed-Use Residential Project in Nashville
NASHVILLE, TENN. — Knighthead Funding LLC has provided a $33 million construction loan for the development of Pie Town, a mixed-use residential property in Nashville. The financing is the fourth loan that Knighthead has provided to the sponsor, Nashville-based CA South Development. Peter Illuzzi of Knighthead originated the loan.
Located at 629 7th Ave. S near downtown Nashville, Pie Town will be a five-floor project. The property will include 78 condominium units located over ground-floor office space and storage. Building amenities will include an outdoor pool, rooftop deck and yoga rooms on each floor.
