Knighthead Funding Provides $34.5M Construction Loan for Seniors Housing Project in Selden, New York

SELDEN, N.Y. — Knighthead Funding LLC has provided a $34.5 million loan for the construction of an active adult community in Selden, a hamlet on Long Island. Situated on 13.8 acres, the complex will feature 124 two-bedroom, two-bath units, including 36 affordable homes, in 15 two-story residential buildings. The borrower is The Northwind Group. The property is fully permitted, planned and approved, but a community name has not been released.