Knighthead Funding Provides $37.3M for Three Multifamily Projects in Michigan

Posted on by in Loans, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

This rendering shows plans for a 78-unit project in Traverse City.

ANN ARBOR, DETROIT AND TRAVERSE CITY, MICH. — Knighthead Funding LLC has provided three separate loans totaling $37.3 million for three multifamily projects in Michigan. Knighthead provided a Michigan-based developer with a $17.7 million first mortgage loan to finance the completion of a four-story, 78-unit building in Traverse City. Located at 155 Garland St., the property will feature 162 parking spaces and 9,716 square feet of ground-level retail space.

In the second financing, Knighthead provided Greatwater Opportunity Capital with a $10.8 million loan for the acquisition and renovation of two multifamily buildings in Midtown Detroit. The properties, totaling 118 units, are located within an opportunity zone in the Cass Corridor.

Lastly, Knighthead provided an $8.8 million loan for the construction of a 19-unit condominium building in downtown Ann Arbor. Known as The Gallery, the property is 50 percent pre-sold. It will be situated in the Old West Side neighborhood and within walking distance of the University of Michigan. Ann Arbor Builders Inc. was the borrower.