Knighthead Funding Provides $42M Construction Loan for Medical Office Building in Queens
NEW YORK CITY — Knighthead Funding, a direct lender with offices in Connecticut and South Florida, has provided a $42 million construction loan for an 84,746-square-foot medical office building that will be located in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens. The borrower was a local partnership doing business as Astoria Crescent Owner LLC. Mount Sinai Health System, which has a hospital across the street, has signed a 30-year lease as the building’s anchor tenant, which brings its preleased occupancy rate to 65 percent. An expected completion date was not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.