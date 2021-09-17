Knighthead Funding Provides $59.5M Construction Loan for Austin Mixed-Use Project

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Mixed-Use, Texas

Pearlstone and ATCO's new project at 1808 Aldrich St. in Austin will feature mixed-income residential units, as well as office and retail space.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Knighthead Funding has provided a $59.5 million construction loan for a mixed-use project that will be located about three miles from downtown Austin. The project will comprise 200 multifamily units, 22,318 square feet of office space and 4,884 square feet of retail space. The residential component will consist of 170 market-rate units and 30 affordable housing units. The borrower was a partnership between Austin-based Pearlstone Partners and New York City-based ATCO Properties. A tentative completion date was not released.