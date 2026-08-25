Knighthead Funding Provides $65M Loan for Refinancing of Long Island Hotel, Resort

MONTAUK, N.Y. — Knighthead Funding has provided a $65 million loan for the refinancing of Marram Montauk, a 96-room hotel and resort located on the tip of Long Island. Marram Montauk was built in 1967 and renovated in 2020. Guestrooms feature private terraces and balconies, and amenities include an oceanfront pool, private cabanas, curated wellness programming and onsite food-and-beverage options. The undisclosed sponsor acquired the property in 2022 and has since expanded on the capital improvements.